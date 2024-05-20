Advertisement

Chandigarh: Announcing the suspension of their month-long 'rail roko' at Shambhu railway station in Patiala, farmers said they will now 'gherao' the residences of BJP leaders in Punjab and Haryana to continue their protest, PTI reported.

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been squatting on a rail track at Shambhu railway station since April 17, demanding the release of three farmers who had been arrested by Haryana Police during the 'Delhi Chalo' protests at Shambu border.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the central government over their demands on a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, among other demands.

The protesting farmers are still at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces on February 13.

On Monday, farmer leader Surjit Singh Phool said they are suspending the 'rail roko' agitation in Patiala.

They have decided to 'gherao' the residences of BJP leaders in Punjab and Haryana in coming days to press for the release of the three farmers, he said.

Phool also said that they have decided to hold conferences on May 22 when the ongoing agitation at Shambhu, Khanauri, Dabwali and Ratanpura completes 100 days.

The suspension of the agitation could now free up the rail route for people in the area.