English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

BREAKING: Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda Meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Ahead of Crucial Talks With Farmers

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda are currently meeting Punjab CM Mann at a hotel in Chandigarh before meeting farmers.

Digital Desk
Farmers. Centre to hold fourth round of talks today
Farmers. Centre to hold fourth round of talks today | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai are currently meeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a hotel in Chandigarh before meeting farmers ahead of the crucial fourth round of discussion, according to our sources. This is an informal meeting between the Union Ministers and Punjab CM in a bid to resolve all pending issues with the farmers. As per our sources, Mann would head to the official venue to meet the farm union leaders following which, the Union Ministers would join the meeting. The farm union leaders have been demanding legal status for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and farm loan waiver among other issues.

The legal guarantee for MSP remains a contentious issue as the farmers have asked the formula to be set along the lines of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations. As per the Commission's guidelines, the formula accounts for 50% over the weighted cost of production as against 1.5 times the government currently provides over the inputs costs to the farmers as MSP.  

Advertisement

After reaching here, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal went to a hotel where Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav were present.

The meeting between the ministers and the farmer leaders will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26.

Advertisement

The two sides had met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15 but the talks remained inconclusive.

Prominent among the farmer leaders who will attend the meeting are Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, who are spearheading the agitation.
 

Advertisement

(With inputs from Amandeep Dixit)

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 19:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

2 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

2 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

2 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

2 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

3 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

21 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

21 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

21 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmer Leaders Call For Black Flag Protest Against NDA MPs, MLAs

    India News40 minutes ago

  2. LIVE | Bar Association Warns About President's Rule in West Bengal

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Mukesh Kumar, Jaiswal shine with ball to hand Bengal big win over Bihar

    Sports an hour ago

  4. How do RBI's guidelines on Paytm impact you?

    Business Newsan hour ago

  5. Mohammed Siraj revealed how the team reacted to Ashwin's departure

    Sports an hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo