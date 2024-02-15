English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 08:14 IST

Farmers to Hold 'Rail Roko' Protest In Punjab, Several Routes Likely to Get Affected | Details Here

the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Ugrahan (BKU-Ugrahan) has announced that farmers will block the railway tracks in Punjab on February 15.

Ronit Singh
Farmers to Hold 'Rail Roko' Protest In Punjab, Several Routes Likely to Get Affected | Details Here | Image:Representative/File
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In the midst of farmers' march towards the national capital demanding a guarantee on the MSP regime, the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Ugrahan (BKU-Ugrahan) has announced that farmers will block the railway tracks in Punjab on February 15 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm, to show solidarity with their fellow farmers. 

Reports suggested that the farmers' association have decided on 10 protest sites for their ‘rail roko’ protest in which the BKU Ugrahan and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner faction) will participate jointly, and more locations are likely to be added. 

Rajpura, Sunam (near Shambu and Khanauri borders, respectively), Jethuke village in Bathinda, Moga, Mansa, Malaut, Valla railway crossing in Amritsar, Barnala, Sangrur, Budhlada have been selected as the rail roko protest locations.  

The ‘rail roko’ protest is likely to affect train movement on the Amritsar-Jalandhar-Delhi line, the Mansa-Bathinda-Delhi line, the Ludhiana-Ferozepur line, and many other locations, Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, the general secretary of BKU Ugrahan, said.

Meanwhile, three union ministers have agreed to meet farmers' leaders in Chandigarh on Thursday, as part of the third round of talks. The two rounds of talks held ahead of the beginning of the farmers' protest on February 13 remained ‘inconclusive’ as they failed to reach any conclusion, according to farmers. 

On Thursday, three Union ministers will meet farmers' leaders in Chandigarh for the third round of talks as the stand-off between the protesters and police at the Punjab-Haryana border entered its third day, marked by more clashes between the two sides. The two earlier meetings, held before the march began, remained “inconclusive”.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Wednesday said they are ready to hold talks with the Centre over their demands, including a legal guarantee to minimum support price. Citing media reports, Dallewal said Union Minister Anurag Thakur has, in his statement, said that the Centre was ready to hold talks and was also ready to resolve the issues of the farmers.

"We do not want to give any room to the Centre for saying that it was inviting us, but they did not accept it. That we have accepted and we are ready for talks," he told the reporters at the Shambhu border.

Dallewal said the farmer leaders have taken the consent of fellow farmers for holding talks.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 08:14 IST

