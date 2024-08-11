Published 22:32 IST, August 11th 2024
Farooq Abdullah Sparks Controversy, Says Indian Security Agencies In Cahoots With Terrorists
National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the Indian security agencies were in cahoots with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Farooq Abdullah Sparks Controversy, Says Indian Security Agencies In Cahoots With Terrorists | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:32 IST, August 11th 2024