Fashion giant H&M apologises, pulls ad over claims it 'sexualised' children

Advertisement

New Delhi: Sweden-based multinational clothing company H&M pulled a controversial advert for school uniforms after facing worldwide backlash for allegedly sexualising young children with a “highly inappropriate” caption.

The advert featured an image of two girls belonging to the age group of primary school in pinafore dresses with the slogan: “Make those heads turn in H&M’s Back to School fashion.”

Advertisement

Following the massive uproar, the MNC withdrawn the ad and tendered apology.

Controversial Advert Published by H&M

H&M Faces Backlash

Amid the global uproar on social media, netizens expressed their concern on the advert, with some claiming it ‘sexualised’ children and others describing it as ‘inappropriate.'

A user wrote, “What the hell is going on? This is sickening, sexualising kids.” Another user posted on X, “This is revolting H&M, take down the ad & investigate how the ad got approval."

Advertisement

“It’s disheartening to hear about the H&M Australia Back to School ad causing outrage among parents," the third user said.

Responding to the uproar, H&M tendered apology and said the advert had been taken down. “We are deeply sorry for the offence this has caused and will look into how we present campaigns going forward," it said.

Advertisement



