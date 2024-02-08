Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Fatal Fielding: Mumbai Cricketer Dies After Being Struck by Ball From Another Match In Matunga

The deceased Jayesh Salva (52) was playing cricket at Dadkar Maidan when a ball hit his head from an adjacent pitch.

Digital Desk
Mumbai Cricketer Dies After Being Struck by Ball From Another Match In Matunga
Mumbai Cricketer Dies After Being Struck by Ball From Another Match In Matunga | Image:Pixabay
Mumbai: In yet another tragic incident, a man died while playing cricket in Mumbai's Matunga. The deceased Jayesh Salva (52) was playing cricket at Dadkar Maidan when a ball hit his head from an adjacent pitch. If reports are to be believed,  Salva couldn't see the ball coming towards him as he was fielding with his back towards the batter.

As the man fell, people rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. "He fell and was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead," a leading daily quoted an eyewitness as saying.

Meanwhile, police have filed an accidental death report and ordered an autopsy to dismiss the possibility of an intentional attempt to hit the person.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenge of space scarcity impacting sports lovers, particularly in urban areas. Owing to space constraints and time limitations, the Kutchhi Visa Oswal Vikas Legend Cup, a T20 tournament catering to individuals aged 50 and above, hosted two simultaneous matches. Unfortunately, this unique setup led to a tragic incident, marking the first time a player's life was lost as a result of an injury sustained from a ball in a different match. 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

