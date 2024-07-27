sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:31 IST, July 27th 2024

Father, Daughter Die of Suspected Food Poisoning in UP’s Gonda, 3 Family Members Hospitalised

A man and his one-year-old daughter died while three others of the family were hospitalised in a suspected case of food poisoning in a village in Gonda.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Father, daughter die of suspected food poisoning in UP's Gonda, 3 family members hospitalised | Image: Pixabay
  • 1 min read
17:29 IST, July 27th 2024