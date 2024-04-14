×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Father Gifts His Son A Lamborghini Worth ₹ 5 Crore On His 18th Birthday, Video Goes Viral

A viral video has surfaced on social media where a father is presenting his son with a Lamborghini Huracan on his 18th birthday.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Father Gifts Son Lamborghini On his 18th Birthday, Video Goes Viral
Father Gifts Son Lamborghini On his 18th Birthday, Video Goes Viral | Image:instagram
  • 2 min read
Viral News: A video is going viral on social media where a father is presenting his son with a Lamborghini Huracan on his 18th birthday.

The viral video that surfaced on Instagram and was shared by Tarun Rungta reveals a father and son's heartwarming emotional moment with each other. 

In the viral video, a father, who is identified as Indian businessman Vivek Kumar Rungta, enters a Lamborghini showroom with his son and introduces him to a brand new yellow Lamborghini Huracan.

The viral video comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Overflowing love and gratitude to my amazing dad, @vivekkumarrungta, for making my 18th birthday beyond magical with the gift of my dream car! Your love and support mean everything to me.’

Watch Lamborghini Huracan Viral Video Here:

The Indian businessman has gifted his son a yellow Lamborghini Huracan, which is worth ₹ 5 crore. 

Lamborghini is an Italian supercar manufacturing company known to produce some of the most beautiful-looking and fastest cars in the world.

The emotional viral video of a father-son duo has gained over a million views. The video shares a special bond between a father and a son as his teenage son celebrates his 18th birth anniversary.

Viewers in the comment section are conveying their thoughts and emotions. One comment says, ‘Awesome ride. Congratulations!’ another comment reads, ‘Congratulations, brother, you have an awesome ride’

Published April 12th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Viral

