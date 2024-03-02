Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Father of Toddler Mauled by Stray Dogs Moves Delhi HC for Compensation

The father of a one-and-a half-year old girl, who was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Dhobi Ghat area of Tughlaq Lane, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation.

Father of Toddler Mauled by Stray Dogs Moves Delhi HC for Compensation | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The father of a one-and-a half-year old girl, who was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Dhobi Ghat area of Tughlaq Lane, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation.

The plea is listed for hearing on March 4 before Justice Subramonium Prasad.

The plea also sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that Central government's regulations against such incidents are implemented at the earliest.

The plea has arrayed the Delhi government, Delhi Police and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as parties.

Petitioner Rahul Kanaujiya said due to the negligence and administrative lapse on part of the NDMC, his 1.5 years old daughter was brutally attacked, dragged to a secluded place, and mauled by a pack of violent dogs.

"It is the duty of the State to save and protect the lives of the people as per Article 21 of the Constitution. Such negligent and administrative lapse on the part of the NDMC has violated the fundamental rights of the deceased child and the petitioner, enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution," the plea filed through advocate Rajat Bhardwaj said.

The alleged incident occurred on the evening of February 24. Police had said that the child was sitting outside her home when four to five dogs attacked her, dragged her for several metres and mauled her. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 22:00 IST

