Updated February 26th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

Fearing Job Loss, Paytm Employee Hangs Self to Death

The deceased Gaurav Gupta was employed as a field manager at Paytm in Indore.

Digital Desk
SoftBank arm trims stake in Paytm
Paytm Employee Kills Self | Image:Paytm
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: At a time when Paytm is facing an uncertain future, an employee of the fintech company hanged himself, fearing being sacked from the job. The deceased Gaurav Gupta was employed as a field manager at Paytm in Indore.

Gaurav, who had been married for approximately eight years, was survived by his wife Mohini and their two daughters, aged seven and one and a half years old. Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into a suicide note found at the scene, seeking to understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

Speaking to officials, the deceased's wife said that Gaurav was depressed due to his job for some days. Gaurav was afraid of losing his job. Officials suspect that this fear might have driven him to take such a drastic step.

Meanwhile, Gaurav's family members have left for Gwalior with the body. 

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7

Published February 26th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

