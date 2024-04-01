The video showcasing how food is served at the palace of Maharaja of Gwalior went viral | Image: X

New Delhi: Harsh Goenka, the Chairperson of the RPG Group, recently sparked a debate online with his latest video featuring the method of serving food at the Maharaja of Gwalior's palace. While the clip showcased the lavish spread typical of such palatial settings, it wasn't the cuisine itself that captured the attention of netizens. Rather, it was the unique and traditional method of serving the food that sparked curiosity and interest among viewers.

In the viral video, a miniature train is seen running the length of the table, delighting viewers as it carries food items under separate glass cloches. What adds to the charm is the arrangement of dishes, with each cloche displaying a letter of the Maharaja's name, "Scindia." The post has garnered more than 330K views.

Watch the viral video below:

How food is served at Maharaja of Gwalior’s palace! pic.twitter.com/AGaYkj6PyG — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 31, 2024

How social media reacted?

The viral video has sparked a flurry of reactions from X users. Some users couldn't help but jestingly question the logistics of the tiny train, treating it as if it were a genuine locomotive. Here are a few tongue-in-cheek responses:-

“Is this now owned by IRCTC? Aren't they who should handle food in trains?” wrote an X user.

Is this now owned by #IRCTC .



Arent they who should handle food in trains? — Whyogace (@whyogace) March 31, 2024

“Feast like a king, eat like a maharaja! This royal dining brings history to life", said another.

Feast like a king, eat like a maharaja! 🍛✨ This royal dining brings history to life. — Evan (@_Evan_hi_ni) March 31, 2024

What did you think of the video? Share your thoughts!