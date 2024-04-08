×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

Missing Female Engineering Student From Pune Found Murdered In Ahmednagar

A 22-year-old female engineering student from Pune who was missing since March 30 was found murdered in Ahmednagar on Sunday, a police official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pune: A 22-year-old female engineering student from Pune who was missing since March 30 was found murdered in Ahmednagar on Sunday, a police official said.

She was allegedly kidnapped by three persons, including a college friend, for ransom and was later strangled, the official said.

"She was pursuing engineering in a college in Wagholi area here. On March 29, a male college friend and two others met her and dropped her to her hostel. On March 30, they took her to Ahmednagar. They sought transom of Rs 9 lakh from her parents. They then strangled her, buried her body on the outskirts of Ahmednagar and removed the SIM of her cellphone," he said.

After her kin filed a missing person complaint, a police probe zeroed in on the three accused through technical analysis, following which they were arrested, the official said. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

