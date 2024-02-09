Yumi Yamazaki, a 40-year-old Japanese woman, has been reported missing since Tuesday morning while camping near the beach in Gokarna | Image: X

Japanese Tourist Missing in Gokarna: A 40-year-old female tourist from Japan reportedly went missing in Karnataka’s popular tourist spot, Gokarna. As per reports, Yumi Yamazaki has been reported missing since Tuesday morning while camping near the beach in Gokarna. While local authorities have conducted extensive searches to find the missing tourist, she has not been located yet.

Yamazaki's husband has filed a complaint with the police in the matter. An investigation is underway to trace Yamazaki, who was staying at a nature camp near Bangle Gudda, from when she reportedly went missing.

CCTV footage from the hotel is also being reviewed.