Published 22:33 IST, July 15th 2024

Fight Against Three Evils - Terrorism, Separatism And Extremism - A Priority In SCO: Jaishankar

In a recent interview with Astana-based Kazinform News Agency, he also emphasised that the "fight against the three evils -- terrorism, separatism and extremism -- is a priority in SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation)".

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
S Jaishankar
Fight Against Three Evils - Terrorism, Separatism And Extremism - A Priority In SCO: S Jaishankar | Image: PTI
