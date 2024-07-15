Published 22:33 IST, July 15th 2024

Fight Against Three Evils - Terrorism, Separatism And Extremism - A Priority In SCO: Jaishankar

In a recent interview with Astana-based Kazinform News Agency, he also emphasised that the "fight against the three evils -- terrorism, separatism and extremism -- is a priority in SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation)".