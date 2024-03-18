×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

FIITJEE Mocks Ex-Student in Newspaper Ad, IRS Officer Demands Action Against Institute

FIITJEE has put an ad in a newspaper mocking a former student claiming that her performance declined after she joined another institute.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
FIITJEE Ad
FIITJEE Centre (Right) and The Newspaper Ad Put Out By FIITJEE (Left) | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

FIITJEE Mocks Ex-Student: In a shocking incident, coaching giant FIITJEE is facing criticism online for mocking an ex-student as she left it for another coaching institute through an advertisement on the first page of the newspaper. 

Coaching Institute FIITJEE, famous for engineering entrance coaching at the undergraduate level, had put out a full-page advertisement in a leading daily newspaper mocking a former student. The coaching giant had put the photograph of the student claiming that her performance declined after she left FIITJEE to join another institute. 

Advertisement

In the newspaper ad, FIITJEE called its competitor “evil”. The ex-student could have secured a 100 NTA score in JEE-Mains 2024 and not 99.99 if she remained with them and not shifted to an “EVIL Institute from Kota (now in Delhi) with a history of suicides”, said FIITJEE in the advertisment. Hitting out the competitor, the FIITJEE ad said, “The EVIL institute has no contribution to even this one student.” 

The ad also reveals the identity of the student along with the date of admission to the institute and the day she left. 

Advertisement

IRS Officer Slams FIITJEE, Urges Smriti Irani To Initiate Action 

Slamming the coaching giant for the advertisement, IRS officer, Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia called it a new low in advertisements. The IRS officer questioned the coaching giant for revealing the identity of the student. 

Advertisement

A new low in advertisements FIITJEE. You are posting the picture of a child saying that she performed badly because she left your institute! I have blurred the picture because I don't believe in this disgusting way of claiming your superiority by belittling a girl child,” said IRS Officer Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia in a post on X. 

Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia also slammed FIITJEE for mocking student suicides. “They are claiming about their superiority by talking about the institute with a 'history of suicides'. Shameful. Suicides in Kota are an issue that concerns us all above petty competition but claiming in this manner is cheap,” said the officer. She asked Union Minister Smriti Irani to initiate action against the advertiser. 

Advertisement

Recalling her days of preparation, Bhatia said, “And goes without saying (even though I have completed for competitive examinations) that getting into IIT really isn't everything. Life indeed is how you respond to situations, not how you just win. The examination of life is really beyond such petty messaging by FIITJEE.”

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

US business delegation Vietnam

Vietnam

a minute ago
Protesters Hurl Fireworks at Police Station as Tensions Escalate in France, 6 Arrested

Violence in France

2 minutes ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

4 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

4 minutes ago
David Guetta and Jessica

David Welcomes Newborn

5 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

11 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

13 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

15 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

16 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

19 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

19 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

20 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

21 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

28 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

28 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

30 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

30 minutes ago
Patrik Schick

Leverkusen keeps lead

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo