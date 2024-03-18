FIITJEE Mocks Ex-Student in Newspaper Ad, IRS Officer Demands Action Against Institute

Advertisement

FIITJEE Mocks Ex-Student: In a shocking incident, coaching giant FIITJEE is facing criticism online for mocking an ex-student as she left it for another coaching institute through an advertisement on the first page of the newspaper.

Coaching Institute FIITJEE, famous for engineering entrance coaching at the undergraduate level, had put out a full-page advertisement in a leading daily newspaper mocking a former student. The coaching giant had put the photograph of the student claiming that her performance declined after she left FIITJEE to join another institute.

In the newspaper ad, FIITJEE called its competitor “evil”. The ex-student could have secured a 100 NTA score in JEE-Mains 2024 and not 99.99 if she remained with them and not shifted to an “EVIL Institute from Kota (now in Delhi) with a history of suicides”, said FIITJEE in the advertisment. Hitting out the competitor, the FIITJEE ad said, “The EVIL institute has no contribution to even this one student.”

The ad also reveals the identity of the student along with the date of admission to the institute and the day she left.

IRS Officer Slams FIITJEE, Urges Smriti Irani To Initiate Action

Slamming the coaching giant for the advertisement, IRS officer, Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia called it a new low in advertisements. The IRS officer questioned the coaching giant for revealing the identity of the student.

“A new low in advertisements FIITJEE. You are posting the picture of a child saying that she performed badly because she left your institute! I have blurred the picture because I don't believe in this disgusting way of claiming your superiority by belittling a girl child,” said IRS Officer Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia in a post on X.

Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia also slammed FIITJEE for mocking student suicides. “They are claiming about their superiority by talking about the institute with a 'history of suicides'. Shameful. Suicides in Kota are an issue that concerns us all above petty competition but claiming in this manner is cheap,” said the officer. She asked Union Minister Smriti Irani to initiate action against the advertiser.

A new low in advertisements @fiitjee . You are posting the picture of a child saying that she performed badly because she left your institute! I have blurred the picture because I don't believe in this disgusting way of claiming your superiority by belittling a girl child. pic.twitter.com/W18Rd9rh1s — Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia (@katyayani13)

Recalling her days of preparation, Bhatia said, “And goes without saying (even though I have completed for competitive examinations) that getting into IIT really isn't everything. Life indeed is how you respond to situations, not how you just win. The examination of life is really beyond such petty messaging by FIITJEE.”

