Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

'Film Abhi Baki Hai': Sukesh Writes To Kavitha, Says Enough Evidence Against Her and Kejriwal

Enforcement Directorate arrested BRS leader K Kavitha after an hours-long raid at her premises in Hyderabad last week in Liquor Scam Case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BRS MLC K Kavitha Withdraws Plea Against Her Arrest
BRS MLC K Kavitha | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail here in connection with several frauds, has written a letter to BRS leader K Kavitha, claiming that he has enough evidence against her and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In a letter by Sukesh to Kavitha, he said that the karmas are coming back to her. In his letter dated March 18, Sukesh said, “The truth has prevailed, the dramas of saying fake cases, fake allegations, political witch hunt has fallen flat, all your karmas are coming back to you, Kavitha Akkaiah.” 

Sukesh claimed that with Kavitha's arrest, “ a Pandora box of corruption is going to be out and open”. He also mentioned Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in his letter.  “All your corrupt associates including the king of corruption my dearest Arvind Kejriwal is going to be exposed to another level,” said Sukesh in her letter. 

Sukesh claimed that K Kavitha thought of her as untouchable, however, now she will have to face the consequences of her action. “Now you have to face the power of truth. You always thought you were untouchable, unvincible but you forgot this new Bharat, law is strong and powerful than ever,” his letter read. 

The Enforcement Directorate arrested BRS leader K Kavitha after an hours-long raid at her premises in Hyderabad and brought her to Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy last week. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

