Published 21:30 IST, July 30th 2024
Film Producer, Bank Manager Arrested In Rs 40 Crore Financial Fraud In Hyderabad
A Tollywood film producer and a bank manager were arrested by the Cyberabad police for their alleged involvement in Rs 40 crore financial fraud in Hyderabad.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Tollywood film producer and bank manager arrested in Rs 40 crore financial fraud | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:30 IST, July 30th 2024