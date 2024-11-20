Published 00:06 IST, November 21st 2024
Filmmakers Should Give Hope To Live, Make Life A Celebration: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at IFFI 2024 urged filmmakers to inspire hope, emphasized mental health, and introduced a new film under the India-Colombia treaty.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Filmmakers Should Give Hope To Live, Make Life A Celebration: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
00:06 IST, November 21st 2024