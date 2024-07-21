sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:49 IST, July 21st 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present 7th Consecutive Union Budget, a New Record

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her seventh Union Budget this year; she will be the first Finance Minister in history to do so.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Seventh Consecutive Union Budget, Setting Record
Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Seventh Consecutive Union Budget, Setting Record | Image: Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:49 IST, July 21st 2024