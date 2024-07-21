Published 14:49 IST, July 21st 2024
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present 7th Consecutive Union Budget, a New Record
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her seventh Union Budget this year; she will be the first Finance Minister in history to do so.
Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Seventh Consecutive Union Budget, Setting Record | Image: Facebook
