Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 1st, 2024 at 18:53 IST

FIR Against 65 Persons for Road Blockade in Navi Mumbai After Man’s Death in Accident

Police have registered a case against 65 persons after they staged a road blockade in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra to demand compensation over the death of a motorcycle rider in an accident, an official said on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak
FIR Against 65 Persons for Road Blockade in Navi Mumbai After Man’s Death in Accident | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Thane: Police have registered a case against 65 persons after they staged a road blockade in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra to demand compensation over the death of a motorcycle rider in an accident, an official said on Monday.

On Saturday, the motorbike and a trailer collided on a highway in Uran, resulting in the death of the two-wheeler's 40-year-old rider, who hailed from Mothijui village in the area, the official from Uran police station said.

Later, around 300 villagers reached the accident site. They placed the man's body on the road and staged a 'rasta roko' (road blockade) protest for more than three hours while demanding compensation from the trailer owner over the man's death.

The protesters disrupted vehicular traffic on the busy Uran-Panvel highway, the official said.

The police later cleared the blockade and the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint by a constable at Uran police station, a case was registered on Sunday against eight identified persons and 57 others under various Indian Penal Code sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 141, 143, 145 (unlawful assembly), 297 (trespassing on burial places, etc), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 18:53 IST

