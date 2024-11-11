Published 22:21 IST, November 11th 2024
FIR Against Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma In Maddipadu Over Andhra CM Naidu's Morphed Images
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been booked for allegedly posting morphed images of Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on social media.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma booked for posting morphed images of Andhra CM Naidu | Image: PTI
22:21 IST, November 11th 2024