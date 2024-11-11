sb.scorecardresearch
  • News /
  • India News /
  • FIR Against Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma In Maddipadu Over Andhra CM Naidu's Morphed Images

Published 22:21 IST, November 11th 2024

FIR Against Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma In Maddipadu Over Andhra CM Naidu's Morphed Images

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been booked for allegedly posting morphed images of Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on social media.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma booked for posting morphed images of Andhra CM Naidu
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma booked for posting morphed images of Andhra CM Naidu | Image: PTI
22:21 IST, November 11th 2024