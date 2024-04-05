Advertisement

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have registered an FIR against a police constable for allegedly raping a minor girl on pretext of getting marriage at Habeeb Nagar. The police have registered a case under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC and initiated a probe. According to the police both the victim and the accused policeman were known to each other.

A senior police official identified the accused police constable as Gopi, who is currently posted at the Mirchowk Police Headquarters. The victim girl reportedly resides in the neighbour of the accused and were known to each other.

Advertisement

After the preliminary inquiry, the police official said that it was revealed that Gopi met the victim at a function a few months ago and they soon became friends. During this, they started moving intimately and Gopi proposed to marry her.

However, when the victim recently asked him about the marriage plan, he refused to marry and started avoiding her.

Advertisement

Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, the Habeeb Nagar police booked a case and took up investigation.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

