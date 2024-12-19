Delhi Police Registers FIR Against Rahul Gandhi In Parliament Assault Gate Incident

Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDI bloc MPs hold a protest march from Babasaheb Ambedkar statue at the Parliament premises to Makar Dwar | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament assault gate incident. The FIR is based on the complaint given by BJP MP Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj. According to reports, several sections of BNS have been imposed against Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier today, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said that they have filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement.

Speaking to the reporters, the BJP leader said that they have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is an attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt.

"We have filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement. We have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside Makar Dwar, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully... We have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is an attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt," he said.

Their allegations come after both the NDA and INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in Parliament, leading to an alleged scuffle and injuring two BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput.

Both the MPs were rushed and admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said that both of the leaders suffered head injuries and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).On Pratap Sarangi's injuries, he said that Sarangi was experiencing heavy bleeding.

"Tests will be done. Symptomatic treatment has begun. Since both of them suffered head injuries, they were admitted to the ICU. Pratap Sarangi was experiencing heavy bleeding and he had suffered a deep cut. So, he had to be stitched up. His evaluation is in progress," he said.

On Mukesh Rajput, he said that the MP had fallen unconscious earlier. "Mukesh Rajput had fallen unconscious. Right now, he is conscious but he is dizzy and anxious. His BP had shot up," he added.

Earlier, targeting the Opposition over protests against Home Minister Amit Shah , Anurag Thakur on Thursday alleged that the Nehru-Gandhi family always disrespected BR Ambedkar.

Thakur claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru conspired against Ambedkar, causing him to lose elections and eventually quit politics.

"Nehru-Gandhi family always disrespected Ambedkar. Nehru himself conspired against Ambedkar to make him lose elections and forced him to quit politics. Three generations of Congress did not give Babasaheb Bharat Ratna. The Gandhi family that used to torture and ignore him, today when they have been exposed in front of the country in the parliamentary session, are compelled to go out with Babasaheb's photo," the BJP leader said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said that the Congress murdered democracy in the country accusing them of misusing the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar for political gain.

She claimed that the Congress party has been inconsistent in its stance on Article 370, which was abolished by the Modi government in 2019.

"Congress murdered democracy in our country. Now they are hypocritically positioning themselves as the protectors of the Constitution... By abolishing Article 370 and establishing Panchteerth, PM Narendra Modi gave cognisance to Ambedkar's last-mile delivery policy. Congress party has been misusing the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar for their political selfishness. They should apologise to the country," she said.

On Thursday morning, the Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside parliament. The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest on Thursday in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.