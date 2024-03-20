×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

FIR Against Unknown People Over 'Deepfake Video' Of Medanta Chief Dr Naresh Trehan

An FIR under Sections 419 and 420 of IPC was registered by Gurugram Cyber Crime Police after a complaint was registered over a deepfake video of Medanta Chief.

Reported by: Piyush Ohrie
police
FIR Against Unknown People Over 'Deepfake Video' Of Medanta Chief Dr Naresh Trehan | Image:Republic
Gurugram: An FIR under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by Gurugram Cyber Crime Police after a complaint was registered over a deepfake video of Medanta Chief Dr Naresh Trehan being circulated on social media. 

Dr Trehan is credited to be among the foremost cardiac surgeons in the country and is also the promoter of Medanta Hospital one of the largest private hospitals in the country. In the fabricated video as has been alleged by the complainant Harish Aswani, Dr Trehan is seen providing some information regarding medical treatment and breakthroughs that is false and harmful to the people who may put it to use after viewing the video.

Taking cognisance of the dangers of the false information reportedly being provided in the fabricated video of Dr Trehan, law enforcement officials have been requested to not allow the video to be circulated

and also take action against those who have uploaded the video. 

Subsequently, the Gurugram Police have also registered the FIR and have begun an investigation into the matter.

"As of now, it will be too premature for me to comment on this matter. We are probing each and every matter in this case and will come out with all facts in the open once we achieve a breakthrough," said a Gurugram Police Official privy to the investigation.

There have been several deepfake fabricated videos of prominent personalities that have been created and uploaded for ulterior motives by criminals. The dangers of deep fake videos have also been highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

