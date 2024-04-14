×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 01:16 IST

FIR Filed Against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar And His Subordinate On Complaint By An NGO

In accordance with the ruling of a court in the town of Almora, Uttarakhand, a FIR has been filed against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his subordinate

Reported by: Digital Desk
FIR Filed Against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar And His Subordinate On Complaint By An NGO
FIR Filed Against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar And His Subordinate On Complaint By An NGO | Image:X
Pithoragarh: In accordance with the ruling of a court in the town of Almora, Uttarakhand, a FIR has been filed against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his subordinate YVVJ Rajasekhar. Pleasant Valley Foundation ,an NGO, filed a complaint against the against the officials which the court accepted on March 2. The revenue police was then directed to file a case against the officials and look into the allegations.

Pleasant Valley Foundation alleged that the officials sent four people to a school run by the NGO in Dadakada village on February 14. The four men vandalised the office chamber of the NGO's joint secretary and took away files, records, documents and pen drives which contained evidence of their involvement in scams.

They allegedly threatened to frame the NGO's officials if complaints of corruption filed by it against them with the Vigilance department and other forums were not immediately withdrawn, the complainant said.

They even tried to force the complainant to sign typewritten documents, which they had brought with them, he said.

When he resisted, the assailants even took away ₹ 63,000 in cash kept in a drawer, the complainant said.

The case against the officials was registered by the revenue police sub-inspector of Govindpur on the orders of Almora's Chief Judicial Magistrate, Almora's District Magistrate Vinit Tomar said. The FIR has been registered against them under sections 392 (robbery), 447 (criminal trespass), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the SC/ST Act.

With Inputs From PTI

 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 00:32 IST

