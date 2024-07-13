sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:11 IST, July 13th 2024

IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Booked Under Arms Act for Brandishing Gun at Farmers

Pune Police has lodged an FIR against Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS officer Puja Khedkar for her video where she is threatening farmers with a gun in hand.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Video shows IAS Puja Khedkar's mother threatening farmer with gun in Pune
Video shows IAS Puja Khedkar's mother threatening farmer with gun in Pune | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:31 IST, July 13th 2024