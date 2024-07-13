Published 12:11 IST, July 13th 2024
IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Booked Under Arms Act for Brandishing Gun at Farmers
Pune Police has lodged an FIR against Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS officer Puja Khedkar for her video where she is threatening farmers with a gun in hand.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Video shows IAS Puja Khedkar's mother threatening farmer with gun in Pune | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
09:31 IST, July 13th 2024