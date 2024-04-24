Updated April 24th, 2024 at 18:56 IST
FIR Lodged Over BJP's Social Media Post Allegedly Promoting Hatred, Enmity: EC
An FIR has been lodged by EC over a BJP social media post allegedly promoting hatred and enmity.
- India
- 1 min read
Bengaluru: An FIR was filed on Wednesday following a social media post by the Bharatiya Janata Party's official handle, which allegedly promoted hatred and enmity between different groups and classes, Election Commission (EC) officials said.
Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that the FIR has been lodged by the Flying Squads Team of Malleswaram Assembly constituency against the post on 'X' on April 23 titled “Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto".
“The FIR under sections 125 of the Representation of the People Act and 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code is booked on April 24 for promoting hatred and enmity between different groups and classes of citizens,” the post said.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka – on April 26 and May 7.
Inputs taken from the PTI
Published April 24th, 2024 at 18:54 IST