An FIR has been lodged by EC over a BJP social media post allegedly promoting hatred and enmity. | Image:PTI

Bengaluru: An FIR was filed on Wednesday following a social media post by the Bharatiya Janata Party's official handle, which allegedly promoted hatred and enmity between different groups and classes, Election Commission (EC) officials said.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that the FIR has been lodged by the Flying Squads Team of Malleswaram Assembly constituency against the post on 'X' on April 23 titled “Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto".

A FIR has been lodged by the FST team of Malleswaram Assembly Constituency against a tweet posted in X by BJP's Official handle on 23.04.2024 titled "Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto" at Malleswaram Police Station. — Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka)

“The FIR under sections 125 of the Representation of the People Act and 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code is booked on April 24 for promoting hatred and enmity between different groups and classes of citizens,” the post said.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka – on April 26 and May 7.

Inputs taken from the PTI