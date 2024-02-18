English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2021 at 23:38 IST

FIR lodged over security guards of housing society in Noida assaulting 2 residents

FIR lodged over security guards of housing society in Noida assaulting 2 residents

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida, Sep 8 (PTI) The Noida Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR over some security guards of a housing society allegedly assaulting two residents and said strict action will be taken against the guilty.

The incident occurred at Lotus Boulevard Society under Sector 39 police station limits on Wednesday. A video of the episode has surfaced on social media.

Advertisement

The less than one-minute-long video that begins and ends abruptly shows around half a dozen uniformed security personnel purportedly taking on two residents wearing shorts and t-shirts at the entry point on the ground floor of a building.

One of the residents fought back with a wooden stick that was left by security personnel, prompting their other colleagues to rush back and hit the man, who was held by his neck by another one of the security personnel, the video showed.

Advertisement

Another resident who came to the rescue of the man also got hit in the milieu before all security guards left.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said a complaint has been received at the Sector 39 police station.

Advertisement

"Local police officials visited the spot for probe after they were alerted about the incident. An FIR is being lodged in the case on the basis of a complaint and strict action will be taken against the guilty persons after a due probe," Singh said.

He said the police have taken cognisance of the purported video which "clearly showed" a security staff hitting the man, but added that a detailed probe will ascertain what triggered the fight. PTI KIS NSD NSD

Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2021 at 23:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

10 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

13 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago

  3. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo