Police register FIR against MP minister’s son for allegedly assaulting couple. Later 4 police personnel suspended for manhandling him | Image: Representational

Advertisement

FIR Against Madhya Pradesh Minister's Son in Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel’s son on Sunday was booked by the Bhopal police for allegedly assaulting a restaurant owner and his wife after an altercation. The incident took place on Saturday night at around 8 pm, when the couple intervened and tried to save a journalist being beaten up by the minister’s son and his associates. After the incident, the accused identified as Abhigyan Patel filed a complaint alleging that the police personnel manhandled him following the complaint by the couple. Following the complaint by the accused, the police took immediate action and suspended its four police personnel.

However, the minister remained unavailable to comment on the incident.

Advertisement

According to the police, Abhigyan, who was on a four-wheeler, had a tiff with a journalist riding a two-wheeler at Trilanga crossing in the city around 8 pm on Saturday. The minister's son allegedly assaulted the journalist, prompting the owner of a nearby restaurant and his wife to intervene. Abhigyan allegedly thrashed them too, the official said citing the FIR against the minister’s son.

Further legal action is being taken, says police official

When the victims reached the Shahpura police station to file complaints, Abhigyan and his friends arrived there as well and allegedly kicked up a ruckus.

Abhigyan even allegedly misbehaved with the police when they were sending the couple and the journalist for a medical examination, triggering a heated argument between the minister’s son and cops, the official said.

Advertisement

The police registered a case against Abhigyan under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 34 (common intention), 294 (abusing), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) around midnight, said Bhopal city zone 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Priyanka Shukla.

Acting on a counter-complaint by Abhigyan, the police have pressed similar charges against the restaurant owner and another person, she said.

Advertisement

The police official said four policemen were also suspended after Abhigyan and his friends accused the cops of manhandling them.

“An inquiry has been ordered into the conduct of policemen,” she said.

Advertisement

Asked why they have not taken the complaint of the journalist, DCP Shukla said, “It was a sequence of incidents, that is why a single FIR against the minister’s son was registered.” The matter took a political turn on Sunday.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari demanded that an attempt-to-murder case be registered against Abhigyan and slammed the police for not registering a separate case against him on the journalist’s complaint.

Advertisement

“We will provide a lawyer to the journalist to help him file a private complaint against the minister's son in a court,” he said.

"I have talked to the senior police officer and brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav through X,” Patwari said, claiming that “lawlessness” prevails in MP.

Advertisement

“Congress won’t sit quietly till the victims get justice,” he added.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On a police case registered against MP Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel's son Abhigyan Patel and others, Habibganj ACP Mayur Khandelwal, says, "...Owners of a restaurant registered a complaint that Abhigyan Patel along with few others has… pic.twitter.com/Oagz0j58kf — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 31, 2024

Following the incident, Habibganj ACP Mayur Khandelwal, said, "Owners of a restaurant registered a complaint that Abhigyan Patel along with few others has physically assaulted them and hence a case has been registered for the same.”

“After that, Abhigyan Patel and others complained that police personnel had physically assaulted them and acting on that all four police personnel have also been suspended and an investigation has been initiated,” the ACP said.

