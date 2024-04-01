×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 23:12 IST

FIR on MP Minister's Son For Assaulting Couple, 4 Cops Suspended For Allegedly Manhandling Him

Madhya Pradesh Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel’s son was booked by the Bhopal police for allegedly assaulting a restaurant owner and his wife.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bhopal police
Police register FIR against MP minister’s son for allegedly assaulting couple. Later 4 police personnel suspended for manhandling him | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

FIR Against Madhya Pradesh Minister's Son in Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel’s son on Sunday was booked by the Bhopal police for allegedly assaulting a restaurant owner and his wife after an altercation. The incident took place on Saturday night at around 8 pm, when the couple intervened and tried to save a journalist being beaten up by the minister’s son and his associates. After the incident, the accused identified as Abhigyan Patel filed a complaint alleging that the police personnel manhandled him following the complaint by the couple. Following the complaint by the accused, the police took immediate action and suspended its four police personnel.

However, the minister remained unavailable to comment on the incident.

Advertisement

According to the police, Abhigyan, who was on a four-wheeler, had a tiff with a journalist riding a two-wheeler at Trilanga crossing in the city around 8 pm on Saturday. The minister's son allegedly assaulted the journalist, prompting the owner of a nearby restaurant and his wife to intervene. Abhigyan allegedly thrashed them too, the official said citing the FIR against the minister’s son.

Further legal action is being taken, says police official

When the victims reached the Shahpura police station to file complaints, Abhigyan and his friends arrived there as well and allegedly kicked up a ruckus.

Abhigyan even allegedly misbehaved with the police when they were sending the couple and the journalist for a medical examination, triggering a heated argument between the minister’s son and cops, the official said.

Advertisement

The police registered a case against Abhigyan under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 34 (common intention), 294 (abusing), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) around midnight, said Bhopal city zone 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Priyanka Shukla.

Acting on a counter-complaint by Abhigyan, the police have pressed similar charges against the restaurant owner and another person, she said.

Advertisement

The police official said four policemen were also suspended after Abhigyan and his friends accused the cops of manhandling them.

“An inquiry has been ordered into the conduct of policemen,” she said.

Advertisement

Asked why they have not taken the complaint of the journalist, DCP Shukla said, “It was a sequence of incidents, that is why a single FIR against the minister’s son was registered.” The matter took a political turn on Sunday.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari demanded that an attempt-to-murder case be registered against Abhigyan and slammed the police for not registering a separate case against him on the journalist’s complaint.

Advertisement

“We will provide a lawyer to the journalist to help him file a private complaint against the minister's son in a court,” he said.

"I have talked to the senior police officer and brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav through X,” Patwari said, claiming that “lawlessness” prevails in MP.

Advertisement

“Congress won’t sit quietly till the victims get justice,” he added.

Following the incident, Habibganj ACP Mayur Khandelwal, said, "Owners of a restaurant registered a complaint that Abhigyan Patel along with few others has physically assaulted them and hence a case has been registered for the same.”

“After that, Abhigyan Patel and others complained that police personnel had physically assaulted them and acting on that all four police personnel have also been suspended and an investigation has been initiated,” the ACP said.
 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 23:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's 6

2 minutes ago
Dubbed the 'Queen of Satpura', Pachmarhi stands as Madhya Pradesh's crown jewel among hill stations. This idyllic town is enveloped in lush foliage, featuring spellbinding waterfalls, ancient caves, and dense forest.

Hill Stations In MP

3 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News

4 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu Hernia Surgery

6 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

8 minutes ago
Face mask

Natural Face Masks To Try

9 minutes ago
Drugs seized at Mumbai Airport

Drugs Worth Crores Seized

11 minutes ago
Eye health

UV Rays Protection

14 minutes ago
Trekking

Holiday Destinations

15 minutes ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Weather in Assam, WB

20 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MSD hits 6

21 minutes ago
INDI Alliance Supports Kejriwal

Weekend Debate

22 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni returns with bat

27 minutes ago
DC vs CSK

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK

37 minutes ago
Thousands have gathered outside of the Israeli Parliament to demand early elections and the return of hostages taken by Hamas.

Israel Anti-Gov Rally

38 minutes ago
gi

Tripura GI Tag

43 minutes ago
Massive fire breaks out in Kadugodi forest area in Karnataka

Fire in Kadugodi Forest

an hour ago
Bhopal police

FIR on Minister's Son

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ABVP Protests Against Puducherry University For Hurting Sentiments

    India News9 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs With The Best Sense Of Humour

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  4. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  5. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo