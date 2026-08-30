FIR Registered Against Rahul Gandhi For Remarks On Haldwani Havan Shuddhikaran After Congress Rally

Haldwani: Uttarakhand's Haldwani City Kotwali Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, following a complaint regarding his public statements about a purification ritual (shuddhikaran yajna) in Haldwani.

The complaint was filed by 26-year-old Amit Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Colony, Haldwani, and a member of the Valmiki community (Scheduled Caste). Kumar serves as an office-bearer of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas organisation.

The case, FIR No. 0297/2026, was lodged on August 30 at 22:16 hrs at Haldwani Police Station, Nainital District, Uttarakhand. The investigation has been assigned to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amit Kumar.

Police have invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 -- Section 3(1)(r) and Section 3(1)(u) -- along with Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. Section 199 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, pertaining to jurisdiction, has also been cited in the FIR.

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The case was registered on the complaint of Amit Kumar, a member of the Scheduled Caste community, who alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community.

Rahul Gandhi had reportedly described a 'shuddhikaran yagya' (purification ritual) as anti-Dalit. The purification ritual was organised by a Hindu organisation following a Congress rally in Haldwani on August 8.

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According to the complaint details recorded in the FIR, on August 8, the Indian National Congress held a political rally at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani, attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders.

Local organisation members, including complainant Amit Kumar, inspected the grounds post-rally on August 11. Finding litter and liquor bottles, they conducted a cleanliness drive and performed a traditional havan shuddhikaran (purification ritual) to restore the sanctity of the cultural site.

On August 29, Rahul Gandhi addressed a national press conference in New Delhi, reportedly terming the purification ritual as an act of "untouchability" and anti-Dalit discrimination, demanding legal action against the participants.

The complainant stated that members of the Scheduled Caste community personally participated in cleaning the site and conducting the ritual. By framing the event as discriminatory untouchability without prior verification, Rahul Gandhi's remarks allegedly mischaracterised SC community participants as perpetrators of caste discrimination.

The complainant alleged that these statements promoted enmity, hatred, and ill-will between social groups, severely affecting the personal reputation, peace, and security of those involved.

Meanwhile, the allegations sparked strong reactions from the organisers, who maintained that the ritual had no caste-based motivations and was conducted solely to restore the sanctity of the public ground.