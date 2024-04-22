Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 21:05 IST
Fire At Anand Transformer and Rice Mill in Ayodhya, No Casualties Reported
New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Anand Transformer and Rice Mill in Ayodhya on Monday, causing alarm and prompting swift action from the fire department. No casualties were reported. The blaze, which originated at the industrial site located in the Industrial Estate of the Cantonment police station, intensified as it engulfed stored oil. The fire department responded promptly to the emergency, dispatching multiple units to contain the inferno and prevent it from spreading further. Firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Published April 22nd, 2024 at 21:05 IST