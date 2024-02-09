Updated February 9th, 2024 at 16:19 IST
Fire at Coimbatore jewellery Box Factory Injures One, Fire Services Rush to Douse Blaze
One person injured after a fire broke out at a jewellery box manufacturing factory in Coimbatore's Kovaipudur. | Image:ANI
Chennai: A person has sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a jewellery box manufacturing factory in Coimbatore's Kovaipudur. The fire services were intimidated by the situation, and as per reports, they have arrived at the spot and have initiated dousing operations to contain the blaze.
