Published 17:58 IST, August 10th 2024

Fire At Property Dealer’s Office In Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, None Injured

According to the police officer who reached there in time and was able to control the fire, the reason for this fire is suspected to be a short circuit.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Image: ANI (Representational)
17:58 IST, August 10th 2024