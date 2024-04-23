Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 19:34 IST
Fire at Sugar Mill in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
A fire broke out in a sugar mill in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Fire at Sugar Mill in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Breaking: A fire broke out in a sugar mill in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra today. The fire brigade is on the spot and efforts are on to extinguish the fire. No reports of damages, loss of life or injury have been out so far.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published April 23rd, 2024 at 19:34 IST