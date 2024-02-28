Updated February 28th, 2024 at 08:36 IST
Fire Breaks Out at Godown in Mumbai's Azad Nagar Area
A fire broke out at a godown in the Azad Nagar area in Mumbai's Andheri on Wednesday.
Fire Breaks Out at Godown in Mumbai's Azad Nagar Area | Image:Republic
Mumbai: A fire broke out at a godown in the Azad Nagar area in Mumbai's Andheri west on Wednesday, said Mira Road Fire Brigade. At least 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway.
The cause of the fire is not known as yet.
This is a developing story.
