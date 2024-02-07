Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 00:55 IST

Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 200 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

A massive fire broke out in Harda firecrackers Factory in Madhya Pradesh.

Harda: A massive fire broke out in Harda firecrackers Factory in Madhya Pradesh, which left 11 people dead and 200 injured. Moreover, around 60 houses have been gutted in fire. The Sarangpur police has arrested the absconding accused of Harda blast accident. The main accused Aggarwal brothers, owners of Harda firecracker factory, were arrested in Sarangpur. According to Harda SP, Raju Aggarwal and Somesh Aggarwal have been arrested.

The factory had been sealed off after the fire. Meanwhile, reports said that the factory was functioning with NOC certificate. 

On the Harda incident, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says "Six people have died and more than 50 people are injured in this incident. Over 50 ambulances were sent to the spot. Our minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh, DG Home and around 400 police officials have left for the spot. We are trying to control the fire and provide immediate assistance to the injured. We will provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and the injured will be given free treatment..."

Medical supplies being sent from Bhopal to Harda. ANI quoted MP minister Uday Pratap Singh by stating, "There have been 8 deaths, 87 people injured, an operation is underway to rescue people from under the debris. The guilty will not be spared. We are taking all the details about the factory from the district administration. The CM is taking stock of the situation continuously."

#WATCH | On Harda firecracker factory fire, Madhya Pradesh minister Uday Pratap Singh says, "There have been 8 deaths, 87 people injured, an operation is underway to rescue people from under the debris. The guilty will not be spared. We are taking all the details about the… pic.twitter.com/NHxc2nNgXR

— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased. The official handle of PMO, on X, stated, “Distressed by the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting all those affected. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs. 50,000: PM”

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and offered prayers for the swift recovery of those who were injured.

मध्य प्रदेश के हरदा में आग लगने से अनेक लोगों की मृत्यु होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। मैं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति गहन संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं और घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं।

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2024

Published February 6th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

