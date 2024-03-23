×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 23:38 IST

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in 38-storey Building at Antop Hill, Wadala

A fire break out in 38-storey building in Wadala in Mumbai on Friday, said Officials.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire
लोक नायक अस्पताल में आग लगी | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: A fire broke out in a 38-storey building in Wadala in Mumbai at around 11 pm on Friday, though there are no reports of anyone getting injured or being trapped, an official said.

He said eight fire engines have sent to douse the blaze on the 26th and 27th floors of Dosti Ambrosia building near Wadala bus depot in Antop Hill.

"As per preliminary information, no one has been hurt in the incident. Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, BEST, police, 108 ambulance service and civic staff are at the site for the dousing operation," the official informed . 

(With inputs from PTI) 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 23:33 IST

