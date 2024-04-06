×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

Fire Breaks Out at Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand, 23 Workers Hospitalised After Exposure to Smoke

Twenty-three people, including some contractual workers, who were working in the re-heating furnace area of the hot strip mill, came in contact with the smoke.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
  • 2 min read
Bokaro: At least 23 workers were hospitalised for exposure to smoke after a fire broke out at the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)'s Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) in Jharkhand on Saturday morning, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. The mishap occurred when scheduled maintenance work was underway in the mixed gas pipeline through which gas is supplied to the re-heating furnace of the hot strip mill, according to a statement issued by SAIL.

"As part of the maintenance work, a compensator in the pipeline was also to be changed and during this work in the morning on 06/04/24, residual naphtha, sulphur, tar etc inside the pipeline, which are all highly inflammable, caught fire resulting in a lot of smoke which spread through the pipeline," the statement said, adding that the fire was extinguished.

Twenty-three people, including some contractual workers, who were working in the re-heating furnace area of the hot strip mill, came in contact with the smoke, the statement said.

As a precautionary measure, they were kept under observation at the Bokaro General Hospital, officials told PTI, adding that there was no report of any fatality.

"Investigation was also done using a gas analyser and it was found that there was no incident of any kind of gas leakage," the statement further said.

BSP's Executive Director (Works) BK Tiwari and other senior officials went to the spot and took stock of the situation. 

Executive Director (Personnel and Administration) Rajan Prasad visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the workers who were all found to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Bokaro district administration also visited the plant and the hospital.

"SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its workers. Workers are regularly apprised of safety protocols and all efforts are being made to ensure compliance with safety rules," the statement added.  

Published April 6th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

