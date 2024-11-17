Published 23:28 IST, November 17th 2024
Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Delhi's Shakti Nagar, Rescue Operation Underway
Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Delhi's Shakti Nagar, Rescue Operation Underway
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire breaks out at a commercial building in Delhi's Shakti Nagar | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:28 IST, November 17th 2024