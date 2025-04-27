Massive Fire Breaks Out at ED Office in South Mumbai's Ballard Estate

Mumbai: A major fire broke out early Sunday at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in South Mumbai’s Ballard Estate, officials said. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far.

The fire started around 2:31 am in the multi-storey Kaiser-I-Hind building, located near the Grand Hotel on Currimbhoy Road. The ED office is housed in this building.

Fire brigade teams responded quickly, and by 3:30 am, the blaze was declared a Level-II fire considered a major one. The fire was mainly limited to the fourth floor of the five-storey building.

A total of eight fire engines, six jumbo water tankers, an aerial water tower, a breathing apparatus van, a rescue van, a quick response vehicle, and a 108 ambulance were sent to the scene.