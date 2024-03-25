Updated March 25th, 2024 at 08:54 IST
Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi’s Alipur Area, Rescue Operations Underway
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Srinwanti Das
On Monday morning, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Alipur area | Image:Republic
Delhi Factory Fire: On Monday morning, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Alipur area. As many as 25 fire tenders are at the spot. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
Published March 25th, 2024 at 08:54 IST
