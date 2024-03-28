Updated March 28th, 2024 at 08:40 IST
Fire Breaks Out at Food Factory in Hyderabad's Katedhan | WATCH
Katedhan Fire: A massive fire broke out at Ravi Foods on Thursday morning, no casualty has been reported to far.
The incident occurred at Ravi Foods and six fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. | Image:ANI
Katedhan: A fire broke out at a food factory in Katedhan of Rangareddy district on Thursday morning.
As per ANI news agency, the incident occurred at Ravi Foods and six fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.
A fire official said, "No causalities reported till now. This incident happened early morning at 5 am today. We are controlling the fire till now."
More details awaited.
