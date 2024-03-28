The incident occurred at Ravi Foods and six fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. | Image:ANI

Advertisement

Katedhan: A fire broke out at a food factory in Katedhan of Rangareddy district on Thursday morning.

As per ANI news agency, the incident occurred at Ravi Foods and six fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Telangana | A fire broke out at Ravi Foods in Katedhan of Rangareddy district this morning. Six fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. More details awaited.



A fire official says, "No causalities reported till now. This incident happened early morning at 5 am… pic.twitter.com/UXVKRldwG2 — ANI (@ANI)

A fire official said, "No causalities reported till now. This incident happened early morning at 5 am today. We are controlling the fire till now."

Advertisement

More details awaited.