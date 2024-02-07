There were no reports of any casualties. | Image: Pexels

Pune: A fire broke out at a hotel situated at Lane No. 7 in Pune's Koregaon Park area on Tuesday morning. The fire incident was reported at around 8.30am.

After receiving the information, the fire department pressed the fire brigades into service. The flames have been brought under control. However, there were no reports of any casualties.

