Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:05 IST
Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in Pune's Koregaon Park Area
The flames have been brought under control.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
There were no reports of any casualties. | Image:Pexels
Advertisement
Pune: A fire broke out at a hotel situated at Lane No. 7 in Pune's Koregaon Park area on Tuesday morning. The fire incident was reported at around 8.30am.
After receiving the information, the fire department pressed the fire brigades into service. The flames have been brought under control. However, there were no reports of any casualties.
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 11:05 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Countries With The Shortest Work Week HoursGalleries8 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.