Fire breaks Out At Noida Goverment Hospital Due To Inverter Battery, Doused Off

Advertisement

Noida: A minor fire broke out in a government hospital building in Noida on Wednesday, prompting doctors to relocate several patients to safety from emergency ward and the ICU, officials said.

No person suffered injury in the episode and the fire, which broke out in a UPS battery kept in the basement of the building, was also extinguished, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

Advertisement

"The fire service unit was alerted at 3.55 am by the control room that a fire has broken out in the basement of the government hospital located in Sector 39. Taking immediate action, we rushed eight water tenders to the spot," he said.

"The smoke had just started filling in the building. The doctors here did a good job by moving patients from the emergency ward and the ICU to another ward as a precautionary measure. Around 25 patients were shifted to safety," the officer said.

Advertisement

Choubey said the fire fighters reached the hospital and went to the basement of the building. The fire was doused using the fire extinguishers only. The fire had started from the battery of a UPS kept in the basement.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the battery of the UPS was changed just 25 days ago," he said.

Advertisement

There was no injury to any person, including the patients, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.)