English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 22nd, 2022 at 21:29 IST

Fire breaks out at paint shop in Delhi's Azad Market

Fire breaks out at paint shop in Delhi's Azad Market

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at a paint shop in north Delhi's Azad market area on Friday evening, officials said.

Fire officials said information regarding the blaze was received at 7.30 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said three people, shop owner Pardeep Ahuja, his son Ravi Ahuja and Mohammad Yasin, sustained injuries in the fire and were taken to a hospital. PTI NIT IJT

Advertisement

Published April 22nd, 2022 at 21:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

3 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

7 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

7 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

8 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

21 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin Decodes Film's Title Of Prabhas Starrer

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Bihar To Prepare Master Plan For Complete Development Of 100 Cities

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Paris Fashion Week: Indian Artist Designs Dior Show's Backdrop

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  4. Diljit Dosanjh Says Imtiaz Ali Studied Amar Singh Chamkila Like Nobody

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Prem Chopra Opens Up About His Friendship With Co-star Rishi Kapoor

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo