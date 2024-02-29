Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at a paint shop in north Delhi's Azad market area on Friday evening, officials said.

Fire officials said information regarding the blaze was received at 7.30 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said three people, shop owner Pardeep Ahuja, his son Ravi Ahuja and Mohammad Yasin, sustained injuries in the fire and were taken to a hospital. PTI NIT IJT