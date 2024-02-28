English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 24th, 2022 at 20:07 IST

Fire breaks out at railway godown in north Delhi

Fire breaks out at railway godown in north Delhi

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A fire broke out at a railway godown at the Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar metro station here on Sunday, officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they said.

Advertisement

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said, "A call was received around 4:25 pm about the blaze in the railway godown at Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar metro station. A total of 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot."  The fire has been brought under control now, the fire department said, adding its cause is being ascertained. PTI AMP TDS TDS

Advertisement

Published April 24th, 2022 at 20:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

42 minutes ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

5 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

5 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

5 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

19 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

19 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

19 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

19 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

19 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

20 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HawkEye founder shuts down England over igniting DRS controversy

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Over 1,100 Participate in Traditional 'Palkhi Yatra' at BAPS Temple

    World23 minutes ago

  3. Pink To Aadukalam: Highest-Rated Films Of Taapsee Pannu On IMDb

    Galleries23 minutes ago

  4. Ambanis Kickstart Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Festivities With Anna Seva

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Spreads at 3 Buildings in Srinagar, Rescue Underway | Video

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo