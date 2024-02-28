Updated April 24th, 2022 at 20:07 IST
Fire breaks out at railway godown in north Delhi
Fire breaks out at railway godown in north Delhi
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
Advertisement
New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A fire broke out at a railway godown at the Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar metro station here on Sunday, officials said.
No injuries have been reported so far, they said.
Advertisement
Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said, "A call was received around 4:25 pm about the blaze in the railway godown at Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar metro station. A total of 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot." The fire has been brought under control now, the fire department said, adding its cause is being ascertained. PTI AMP TDS TDS
Advertisement
Published April 24th, 2022 at 20:07 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.