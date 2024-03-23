A fire broke out at a restaurant on the fourth floor of a corporate building at Patia Square near Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Image:ANI

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a restaurant on the fourth floor of a corporate building at Patia Square near Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar on Friday, an official said.

Three fire tenders were dispatched to the location and the blaze was extinguished in three and a half hours, the official said.

Advertisement

The building also houses a branch of a bank and a corporate office. All individuals trapped in the building were rescued safely, the official said.

#WATCH | Odisha: A fire broke out at a restaurant on the fourth floor of a corporate building at Patia Square near Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar. (22.03) pic.twitter.com/xQtPncqkNz — ANI (@ANI)

Abani Kumar Swain, the Deputy Fire Officer of Bhubaneswar, confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.