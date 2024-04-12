Advertisement

Chennai, Jun 6 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at the Russian Cultural Centre, here, due to an electrical short circuit on Monday, but fire service personnel swiftly reached the spot and doused the flames, police said.

There were no casualties reported in the blaze, police said.

The fire broke out in the premises around 12.50 pm. Immediately after receiving a call, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department rushed two fire tenders -- one each from Teynampet and Mylapore -- to put out the fire.

"We evacuated all the people working at the Russian Cultural Centre, and doused the flames in about 15 minutes," a senior official at the TN Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) department told PTI.

Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director, Northern Region, TNFRS, who coordinated the entire operation, deputed T Lakshman, assistant district fire officer to supervise the operation.

The timely intervention averted a major mishap, the official claimed. PTI JSP HDA HDA